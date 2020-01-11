Surprise, surprise! Much of North Texas received a blanket of snow Saturday morning after a strong cold front moved through carrying tornadoes and flash flooding. Be sure to enjoy it while you can, though, as the snow will stop falling around 10 a.m., with temperatures rising through the day.
10 a.m. update
The snowfall in Denton will taper off around 10 a.m. with some snow flurries still lingering, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said, after a cold front passed through North Texas on Friday with storms and threats of tornadoes and flooding.
The meteorologist, Matt Stalley, said the small band of snow moved through Denton County early Saturday morning. The county and city saw about 2-3 inches of snow.
Although the snowfall is expected to taper off before the afternoon, the NWS advises staying indoors and avoiding the roads if you can. Stalley said the roads are mostly snow-covered rather than ice-covered, so drivers can manage to get to their destinations as long as they go slowly and carefully.
“The best thing to do this morning is to stay inside and stay warm — enjoy the rare snow here in North Texas,” Stalley said.
The weekend weather is expected to warm up starting in the afternoon. Temperatures will get to about 40 degrees Saturday afternoon with lows in the 30s in the evening. Sunday’s high will reach 60 degrees.
