Patches of freezing drizzle are expected throughout Denton County this morning, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth.
The agency issued a winter weather advisory early Tuesday morning that stays in affect until noon, warning that patches of ice could form on bridges and elevated roads.
"Motorists are urged to exercise caution on area roadways this morning and be on alert for slick spots on bridges and overpasses," the alert says.
The possible precipitation comes as the county is at the start of a cold front expected to last throughout the week. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, it was still below freezing in Denton and northern parts of the county.
In addition to Denton County, 11 others are part of the warning, which extends into south and southeast Oklahoma.