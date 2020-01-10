The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County and much of North Texas until 9 p.m.
5:02pm - A line of storms continues to organize just west of the I-35 corridor which will begin to surge east in the next few hours. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/2Lz0DHcEpc— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2020
Flash Flood Warning including Sanger TX, Decatur TX, Briar TX until 7:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Hll4wMUyCK— @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) January 10, 2020
3:28pm - This remains the main area of concern at this time, with storms capable of damaging winds and hail. #dfwwx https://t.co/tktpb0tVzt— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2020
3:08pm - The developing line just west and northwest of the DFW Metroplex poses a threat for damaging winds, hail, and an embedded tornado. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/p8FZUJ9y2H— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2020