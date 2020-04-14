Prepare your plants: Denton County is under a frost advisory Tuesday night from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service advises that tender plants should be moved to a covered porch or inside if possible or cover them with a sheet.
In Denton, the overnight low will be 34 degrees and mostly cloudy with patchy frost.
The new weather advisory affects 22 counties across North Texas most impacted by the incoming cold front.
Once the frost clears Wednesday morning, it will be sunny with a high of 64 degrees.