Denton County officials on Tuesday imposed an immediate burn ban for the entire county, according to a news release.
Amid drought conditions, authorities in Denton County say no outdoor burning is allowed until the ban is lifted. There are also restrictions in place for welding and torching outside. Those who are caught violating the burn ban could face a $500 fine.
Jody Gonzalez, the Denton County fire marshal, said to immediately call 911 if you see any burning.
“Citizens should take measures to protect their home by removing unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses ready and accessibly in the event a small fire starts,” Gonzalez said in the release.