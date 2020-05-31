Denton County officials announced Sunday that most county buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1.
Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, the following Denton County government offices will reopen at 50% of total occupancy:
All
- County Clerk office locations in Denton, Cross Roads, Carrollton, Frisco, Lewisville and Flower Mound will be open to the public by appointment only.
- The District Clerk’s Office will reopen all services except copy requests.
- All remaining Tax Assessor Collector Offices will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
- The Denton County Judiciary will resume nonessential in-person proceedings.
In addition, preventative measures have been put in place to ensure social distancing guidelines to reduce spread of the coronavirus. Measures include temperature check stations at the Denton County Courts Building; Denton County Public Health office; Juvenile courts and detention facilities, including the Elections Administration and Adult Probation building; and the Charlie J. Cole Government Building.
As well, masks will be required for employees, but not the public.
— Ryan Higgs