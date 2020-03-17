The Denton County Tax Office has announced suspension of all in-person services in Denton County, effective immediately, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The suspension applies to all six tax office locations.
The release recommends that constituents utilize online resources for information, questions, payment of property taxes and motor vehicle registration renewals. Additionally, the Office of the Governor and DMV have relaxed rules regarding registration and title transactions, including temporary removal of late fees and penalties. Transactions submitted electronically, via email or drop box will be processed.