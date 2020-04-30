The Denton County Commissioner’s Court voted Thursday to suspend pay codes related to COVID-19 effective May 1.
These pay codes include COVID-19 paid time off, emergency paid leave and hazard pay.
“[County human resources and I] believe that since the county is starting the progression of reopening that these pay codes are no longer needed,” said county treasurer Cindy Yeatts Brown.
The suspension comes on the last day that the disaster declaration and executive order due to the coronavirus remains effective.
The county is deferring to the state mandate where Gov. Greg Abbott has issued plans to reopen Texas businesses starting Friday, May 1. Abbott said his order supersedes all local orders.