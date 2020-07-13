The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting fund transfers to help pay employees who have taken on more hours due to employee shortage and training and has other transfer requests on the agenda for Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
Along with overtime payments, the Sheriff’s Office also is requesting to transfer funds to purchase license plate readers and a radio encryption programmer and establishing reimbursement agreements for students currently going through basic peace officer course training.
According to the budget amendment request, the Sheriff’s Office is requesting to move $8,550 in funds from the Sheriff’s Communication budget salary and assistants to overtime cash to cover expenses for the rest of the fiscal year. The Commissioners Court previously approved an amendment for overtime funds in March.
The Sheriff’s Office also is requesting to transfer $87,700 from Vehicle Equipment to Capital Equipment to buy 10 mobile license plate reader systems and move $5,741 in excess funds to buy a Motorola Radio Encryption Programmer.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson also is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Richardson told commissioners county health officials are hesitant to test residents for antigens and antibodies just yet.
He also announced the weekly percent positivity rate for the novel coronavirus in late June to early July decreased by 1% compared with the week before but said the county is still in the double digits with a 10.4% positivity rate.
Also listed on the agenda is approving the county’s Women, Infants and Children program contract with Texas Health and Human Services for Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2025.
Commissioners also will discuss a budget transfer request to cover an impact fee for the Administrative Complex Phase III project, health care plans for county employees and the county clerk’s records archive plan, which includes a restoration and preservation project on current records.