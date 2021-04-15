Denton County set a new personal best for its Texas Motor Speedway vaccination clinics Wednesday, administering just shy of 15,000 COVID-19 shots to Texas residents.
In total, Denton County Public Health administered 14,947 shots at Wednesday’s clinic, a new high for its operations at TMS, according to a Wednesday news release. The department’s previous best came about two weeks ago, when 12,927 vaccines were given at the March 30 clinic. To date, it has administered over 313,000.
“This new record speaks to our ongoing efforts to efficiently get shots in arms,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in the release. “We have a terrific group of volunteers and staff who have helped in this endeavor and we are thankful for all they have done and continue to do.”
Through the release, county officials suggested the new high could potentially set a national record as well. DCPH will continue its vaccination efforts with Texas Motor Speedway clinics on Friday and Saturday. To register to receive a vaccine through Denton County, any Texas resident can visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine and sign up for its online waitlist.