 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Denton County seniors speaking out over affordable housing crisis

  • Comments
Lewisville seniors
Buy Now

To avoid possible eviction, the faces of the individuals have been blurred. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

For several months, Lewisville Seniors for Fair Low and Fixed Income Housing have been meeting in secret at the public library and at each other’s homes to discuss the high rent increases that threaten to displace them.

Some lawyers from a corporation, they say, had warned them not to hold anymore rent meetings. But they say they don’t have any choice. Their financial situation is dire — and they need help.

Lewisville seniors 3
Buy Now

To avoid possible eviction, the faces of these individuals have been blurred.
Lewisville Seniors for Fair Low and Fixed Income Housing

Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County, speaks during a recent meeting of the Lewisville Seniors for Fair Low and Fixed Income Housing to discuss what can be done to help them and other seniors during the affordable housing crisis.
Lewisville seniors 2
Buy Now

A group of seniors at the Evergreen apartments, have a “war room” that details what’s really going on.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred