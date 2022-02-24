This story was updated at 2:55 p.m.Temperatures around Denton aren’t predicted to rise above freezing until close to noon on Friday, but that doesn’t mean locals are stuck avzwith ever-accumulating ice until then.
Juan Hernandez, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said thinning clouds means sunlight filtered down to roadways and already began thawing the area by Thursday afternoon.
“We’re actually looking at quite a bit of thawing going on at the moment even though the temperatures are below freezing,” he said by phone.
He said that trend was likely to continue through Thursday afternoon. He predicted Denton locals would see patchy black ice Friday morning with temperatures in the low 20s before rising above freezing closer to 10 a.m. Friday.
A second winter weather system was predicted to move north across the area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Meteorologists predicted that system would bring rain to Denton County, but Hernandez said he and his colleagues weren’t expecting major impacts from that second weather system.
Despite that, he said he couldn’t rule out the possibility of minor accumulation of ice or sleet Saturday morning.
After businesses announced closures Wednesday — and as people may have tuned into local weather news last night — fewer cars were on the road in Denton on Thursday while freezing drizzle covered roads and sidewalks with a layer of ice.
“Knowing that everything was going to be nasty today, people shut down their businesses,” Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department, said. “If there’s less need to go out, there’s less vehicles and less accidents for us to have to work.”
Crashes still happened, but few since midnight Thursday involved injuries where the Fire Department was needed. Their normal call volume is about 50 calls per day, but that doubled Wednesday with more than 100 calls answered.
A Denton police spokesperson said Thursday they responded to 10 crashes overall that were weather-related. They had another 24 calls that were weather related, like traffic control and traffic hazard calls, that weren’t crashes. These types of calls could include a vehicle blocking traffic or an area reported to have hazardous driving conditions.
Eric Hutmacher, director Denton County emergency management, said county roads were relatively quiet overnight.
“The public was very cautious and made sure to stay off the roads,” he said. “It assisted road treatment crews and public safety personnel, so big thanks to the public.”
Boots said city crews worked to sand and prepare roads.
“It’s all just incredibly slick out there,” he said. “There was a freezing mist coming down [Thursday] morning between about 8 and 9. Even getting out on my sidewalk at home, it’s slick. Just don’t go outside.”
At about 9 a.m., the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said freezing drizzle may continue for another two to three hours. Meteorologists predicted the drizzle would clear from west to east North Texas by around midday.
The weather service said bridges could stay icy through Friday because bridges are the last to thaw out.
Hutmacher said they plan to keep monitoring the weather and communicating with all county partners and treat roads, especially bridges and overpasses.
“Emergency management and Road and Bridge and public safety [personnel] will be out 24/7 coordinating resources to get them to where they need to be,” he said. “County office [closures] are still being determined and [so are] a lot of other items. ... What we’re looking at is the roads. They will always be our limitation.”
Denton and surrounding counties were under a winter storm warning Thursday, which was scheduled to stretch until 6 p.m. Thursday. Speaking at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Hernandez said he didn’t expect that warning to be extended.