After businesses announced closures Wednesday and as people may have tuned into local weather news last night, fewer cars were on the road in Denton this morning while freezing drizzle covered roads and sidewalks with a layer of ice.
“Knowing that everything was going to be nasty today, people shut down their businesses,” Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department, said. “If there’s less need to go out, there’s less vehicles and less accidents for us to have to work.”
Crashes still happened, but few since midnight involved injuries where the Fire Department was needed. Boots said they went out to two crashes with injuries since midnight. Their normal call volume is about 50 calls per day, but that doubled Wednesday with more than 100 calls answered.
A Denton police spokesperson said they responded to 10 crashes overall that were weather-related. They had another 24 calls that were weather related, like traffic control and traffic hazard calls, that weren't crashes. These types of calls could include a vehicle blocking traffic or an area reported to have hazardous driving conditions.
Boots said city crews worked to sand and prepare roads all night.
“It’s all just incredibly slick out there,” he said. “There was a freezing mist coming down this morning between about 8 and 9. Even getting out on my sidewalk at home, it’s slick. Just don’t go outside.”
At about 9 a.m., the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said freezing drizzle may continue for another two to three hours. Meteorologists predicted the drizzle would clear from west to east North Texas by around midday.
The weather service said this means travel conditions would improve later this afternoon, but bridges could stay icy until Friday because bridges are the last to thaw out.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.