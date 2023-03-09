Jasmine Johnson 1
Jasmine Johnson and her two-year old daughter, Harmony, are staying in a local Budget Suites extended-stay hotel after being evicted from Johnson's apartment last year.

As a property manager for the Denton County Housing Authority, Jasmine Johnson is in the business of helping vulnerable renters navigate the housing system. But when she lost her previous job early last year after catching COVID-19, she couldn’t get aid — and eventually found herself homeless with her two-year-old daughter, Harmony.

“I followed all the steps, I went to all the appropriate people and I still was failed in that regard because I still did not receive assistance,” Johnson said.

Jasmine Johnson sits at the small dining table of her extended-stay hotel room, which she and 2-year-old daughter, Harmony, share after being evicted from Johnson's apartment last year. 
Jasmine Johnson and her two-year old daughter, Harmony, are staying in a Budget Suites extended stay hotel after being evicted. 

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

