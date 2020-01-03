One person has died from the flu in Denton County, health officials here said Friday afternoon, making this the first reported death for the county this flu season.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey would not release the age of the person who died. A news release from the county described the person as “an adult.”
Nearly 20 people in Denton County were hospitalized last week with the flu, county health data show. There were 264 recorded flu cases last week in the county, the data show.
Nationwide, 27 people have died from the flu this season, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of last week.
For updates about the flu or for information on receiving a flu shot, visit https://bit.ly/36ijZ3X.