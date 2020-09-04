A Denton resident has died from West Nile neuroinvasive disease caused by a virus spread by mosquitoes, the first such death this year.
Denton County Public Health did not release further information about the deceased.
Juan Rodriguez, chief epidemiologist for DCPH, spoke to the reminder the person's death provides for the community during Friday's announcement.
"Mosquitoes can be deadly," he said. "We urge community members to utilize the drain, dress and defend recommendations to protect their families from illness and death."
The city of Denton will spray Merus 3.0, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes, during spraying planned for 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The pesticide is not harmful to humans or pets, according to a city news release.
Workers will spray in only one residential area, the Southridge neighborhood just south of Interstate 35E.