At its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, the North Texas Tollway Authority Board of Directors unanimously re-elected John Mahalik, who is the Denton County representative, as board chairman and elected Jane Willard from Collin County as vice chairwoman, according to a news release.
More information about the NTTA Board of Directors can be found at NTTA.org.
The NTTA, a political subdivision of the state of Texas, is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects across the North Texas region.
The NTTA is composed of member counties Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant. It also serves Ellis and Johnson counties. NTTA owns and operates the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, Chisholm Trail Parkway and 360 Tollway. It raises capital for construction projects through the issuance of turnpike revenue bonds. NTTA toll projects are not a part of the state highway system and receive no direct tax funding. Tolls are collected to repay debt and to operate and maintain the roadways.