Denton County commissioners reappointed two members to the Denton Central Appraisal District board on Tuesday during their regularly scheduled court meeting.
George Pryor of Frisco and Dave Terre of The Colony were appointed by commissioners. Both Terre and Pryor are Denton County’s incumbent members on the appraisal district board.
Terre is also a member of The Colony City Council. His position on both the city’s council and the appraisal district nearly came into conflict during the 2019 Legislature, but a bill looking to reform dual service statewide did not pass.
They will each serve a two-year term.