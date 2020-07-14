Denton County Public Health announced more than 600 COVID-19 recoveries Tuesday as they announced they'd shift to a hybrid interview-algorithm model now that it has become more difficult to contact trace with confirmed cases.
Public health director Matt Richardson announced the change in reporting Tuesday morning to the Denton County Commissioners Court with the weekly COVID-19 update while also dismissing public comments that facial coverings don’t work.
Denton County’s algorithm, modified from the Texas Department of State Health Services’ model, will count a person as recovered 60 days after the date of symptom onset.
“The science behind that is we have seen people testing positive for several weeks after their initial test, but we haven’t seen post-eight weeks this additional transmission of disease,” Richardson said. “We’re noting that post-eight weeks, the transmission is highly unlikely.”
Health officials have reported 1,730 recoveries among the 4,162 total cases in Denton County through interviews with confirmed cases in which they discuss what symptoms they still have in the weeks following their initial positive result as well as who they’ve had contact with, Richardson said.
This would help address the “artificially low” recoveries reported, he said. Public health staffers call confirmed cases to review their symptoms, but because there are so many cases now, it’s becoming more difficult and people sometimes recover before health staffers can call.
The COVID-19 positivity rate also has increased again. Between July 5 and July 11, 11.3% of people tested received a positive result. This is an increase of 0.9 percentage points from the previous week, when 10.4% of people tested received a positive result.
Richardson said the positivity rate has been increasing since Texas started reopening. The largest spike was the increase between the weeks of May 31 to June 6 and June 7 to June 13, when the positivity rate increased from 2.1% to 7.8%.
Two Denton County residents who spoke during the public comment section dismissed the use of facial coverings. One resident said facial coverings infringe on religious, First Amendment rights. She and another resident said they’ve read studies on how masks are ineffective.
“This is not up for debate,” Richardson said. “Facial coverings have been demonstrated to limit that droplet transmission.”
Richardson said residents can visit PubMed’s website, the National Library of Medicine, and search for coronavirus and mask studies to learn more about prevention.
“All of these places have copious amounts of research,” Richardson said. “I will say it’s not Facebook research, it’s not opinion … This is scientifically measured variables that are demonstrated and replicable. A great study means you could replicate the science and get the same result.”
Richardson said studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization show there is a concern for people with breathing conditions that they would have difficulty with inhalation and respiration, but that the concern doesn’t limit healthy adults and children. He also dismissed the notion that people who are sick can get sicker from breathing in their own air.
School openings were also a concern to public commentators. While the Texas Education Agency has issued guidelines for students and staff to safely return to campus, Richardson said it’s impossible to certify that a protocol is 100% safe. Closing schools will depend on TEA, school boards and superintendents.
One resident wanted to know what metrics public health looks at in determining recommendations for closure.
“Many of us would like a simple explanation or a simple metric … a black and white thing … unfortunately, that’s just not the way disease works,” Richardson said.
One of the main things Denton County Public Health is monitoring is the local health care infrastructure. If capacity gets critical and hospitals can’t take non-COVID patients, they’ll have to take dramatic measures so society can function. Richardson said they’re also looking at death rates in seniors and infection rates in children.
In other action, commissioners approved fund transfers within the Denton County Sheriff’s Office budget to help cover overtime payments, purchase license plate readers, purchase a radio encryption programmer and established reimbursement agreements for students currently going through basic peace officer course training.
Commissioners also discussed the Cleveland-Gibbs Road Right-of-Way Acquisition Project in executive session and voted unanimously to exercise eminent domain for the project.
The Commissioners Court also approved selling bonds to reduce future debt payments by at least $7.5 million, a request to transfer $27,000 to cover an impact fee for Administrative Complex construction, health care plans for county employees, the Stone Valley Farm Phase 2 and the county's Women, Infants and Children program contract with Texas Health and Human Services for Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2025.