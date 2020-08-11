Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson outlined improving COVID-19 numbers, including a drop in active cases and the positivity rate for tests, at Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
Richardson suggested the county be cautiously optimistic about the spread of the virus following a week where numbers improved last week. That improvement has continued into this week, with the county’s active case load dropping below 3,000 for the first time since July 27.
“Our recoveries in the last few days have outpaced our new cases,” Richardson said. “That is really good news.”
The positivity rate for tests (positive test results versus total number of tests given) also decreased dramatically, dropping from 12.8% to 4% over the past week. The figure is the lowest positivity percentage the county has reported since 2.1% over the week from May 31 to June 6, but Richardson said the past week’s rate is artificially low due to a backlog of tests received from the state.
“What’s happened this week is that they’ve caught up in the numbers of negatives that they reported,” Richardson said. “We got over 17,000 tests reported to us this week, and we do not believe that represents how many tests were performed.”
Richardson said the county believes it performed between 6,000 and 6,500 tests over the week, and it estimates the positivity rate to be around 10%, which would still be a decrease over past weeks.
Richardson also addressed the issue of mask usage by polling workers, which multiple residents and commissioners brought up at Tuesday’s meeting. Currently, it has been ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott that election workers are not required to wear masks, and the county cannot override that.
“We are allowed to make a recommendation, and I would recommend universal mask use, especially if you’re going to come into contact with many individuals,” Richardson said.
Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said the county agrees with the mask recommendation and that it is providing masks to all poll workers but cannot require on-site usage because of the order.
Tuesday, commissioners also received the county’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 recommended budget. The budget totals $319 million, a decrease of $2.7 million (0.83%) over last year’s adopted budget. The recommended tax rate is $0.224985, approximately 0.13% below the current adopted rate. County Budget Officer Jona Macsas said the recommended rate is the lowest since 1986.
Commissioners also approved a new award contract between the county and the Texas Department of State Health Services that will provide $405,644 in COVID-19 grant funding.