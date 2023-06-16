Levi and Wrangler current

Levi, left, and Wrangler are currently staying with a foster family until they find adoptive homes.

Levi and Wrangler were free at last. The 4- and 3-month-old Great Pyrenees puppies, one white and the other black, ran down the road in the Aubrey area, no doubt searching for help. Their snouts had been taped shut with black electrical tape that was leaving a circular imprint.

“The tape appeared to be so tight, the puppies would not be able to pant, eat, drink, nor defend themselves,” according to the animal seizure affidavit filed by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Levi, a Great Pyrenees puppy, was found with black electrical tape around his snout in April. On Thursday, a Denton County judge ruled his owner could not appeal a decision to forfeit ownership.
Great Pyrenees puppies Wrangler, left, and Levi were found with taped snouts on a road in the Aubrey area in April. On Thursday, a Denton County judge ruled their owner could not appeal a decision to forfeit ownership.

