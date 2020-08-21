There will be an increase in locally-grown produce at food pantries across Denton County starting this week.
Denton County Commissioners are funding Denton Creek Farm to provide up to 3,000 boxes of produce a week for the remainder of the year the year with $10 million from the CARES act.
Denton County is paying the farm $37 per 25-pound box through the program called "Feeding Denton County." Each box will have produce from local and regional farmers and have between 10 and 13 different kinds of fruits and vegetables.
In the program's first week, it delivered 785 boxes of food.
For nonprofit food pantries to be included, call 940-349-4672 to sign up for the program.