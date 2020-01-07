The effort to transform an old dumping site near Lewisville Lake into a large-scale concrete crushing facility drew fire from area officials on multiple levels Tuesday.
Located in east Denton and stretching into unincorporated Denton County, the site, investors say, needs an expansion to serve more customers in the bustling road construction industry present in the area.
But Denton County as well as city of Denton officials say they fear the site’s expansion will cause health problems from silica dust and particulate matter that comes with concrete crushing. On the site already sits a large shingle pile from a previous owner. And a county public safety official said Tuesday heavy truck traffic coming in and out of the site creates a dangerous environment for drivers along U.S. Highway 380.
One of the investors is Chris Ganter, the owner of a shingle pile in South Dallas that has caused environmental problems for residents who live near what’s known as “Shingle Mountain.”
The investors applied for an air quality permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to add a new “concrete crusher, a screener, two diesel engines and stockpiling areas.” Because of the size of the project and the amount of emissions expected, state officials must open the permit application for public comments, including those from individual citizens. All comments are due to TCEQ by Jan. 24.
County as well as city officials in Denton weighed in on the permit application Tuesday in public meetings, but only Denton County commissioners formally took a stance on the permit application with the TCEQ.
The commissioners voted on and approved a resolution opposing the permit. Commissioner Hugh Coleman, whose Precinct 1 includes the site, added the resolution to the agenda after he received numerous complaints and met with the investors, he said.
“I just think it’s an inappropriate location, based on 380, the watershed and perhaps some of the bad conduct that’s taken place there before,” Coleman said.
Denton City Council members agreed that the city also should prepare a resolution opposing an air permit for the facility, noting its proximity to the Greenbelt, Lewisville Lake and east Denton neighborhoods.
Council member Jesse Davis said concrete crushing and reuse is a good and useful thing, but it needs to be far away from where people live and play.
“In the strongest and most persuasive terms, [the resolution] should say we don’t need this right here,” Davis said.
At the council’s request, City Manager Todd Hileman said the resolution would include the city’s concerns about the investor’s track record. The resolution will likely be posted on an upcoming consent agenda.
Denton City Council members asked the city staff whether comments from governmental entities held sway with state officials. Ken Banks, Denton’s director of utilities, said he didn’t want to speculate but indicated they did have an impact in the past.
“As a general rule, when something comes from a municipality or a commissioners court, there’s an automatic [legal] standing, and TCEQ does take it very seriously,” Banks told council members during a work session Tuesday afternoon.