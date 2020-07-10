County 501©(3) nonprofit organizations can now apply for COVID-19 relief through a new Denton County portal created in collaboration with United Way of Denton County, according to a news release.
The new portal on United Way of Denton County’s website will help organizations assist residents experiencing financial struggles due to the pandemic by requesting funds. The portal follows guidelines by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
All 501©(3) organizations applying for the grant money through Denton County CARES must provide services in the county and provide services that immediately address or provide long-term relief efforts in response to the pandemic. Organizations applying must also focus on supporting vulnerable populations such as seniors, children, people experiencing homelessness, low-income displaced workers, first responders, medical professionals and those lacking other resources.
Denton County has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants to nonprofits across the county to help organizations help residents throughout the pandemic.
For more information about applying, visit unitedwaydenton.org/DentonCountyCARES, call 940-566-5851, ext. 105 or email leah@unitedwaydenton.org.