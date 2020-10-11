A host of Denton County nonprofits have been busily vetting local households for emergency financial assistance.
Those agencies are expecting a surge in need as of Jan. 1, 2021 — the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order halting evictions expires.
“I don’t think any of us can wrap our heads around the amount of money needed to keep households in Denton County secure in 2021,” said Gary Henderson, executive director of the United Way of Denton County.
Henderson said since COVID-19 brought job losses and business shutdowns to North Texas, the agency has spent most of its work week on pandemic-related relief. The nonprofit assesses community needs, raises money to support a network of partner nonprofits and pioneers initiatives to meet health and human service needs across the county.
As of Oct. 5, the United Way of Denton County has awarded 100 grants totaling $3,238,365. The grants have come through 45 nonprofit agencies for COVID-19 relief and recovery. Roughly $1.8 million of the relief went to address food insecurity that households suffered as a result of the pandemic.
Henderson praised the Denton County Commissioner’s Court, City Council and Lewisville City Council for moving rapidly to make CARES Act money available for local households.
“They saw and understood that their constituents were headed for some very hard times,” Henderson said. “They’ve made those monies available to us, and they’ve been very responsive to the needs our partner organizations are seeing.”
County and city officials made millions available for pandemic relief and recovery. Henderson said nine partner nonprofits have been fielding applications, vetting applicants for eligibility and then asking for specific relief money that United Way then pays to recipients.
“The partner organizations have been working with applicants to determine what the needs are,” Henderson said. “They make referrals for things like rental or utilities assistance, and for things like food insecurity. I sometimes worry about our case managers. They hear heartbreaking story to heartbreaking story.”
Henderson said the pandemic endangered a lot of households.
“When we looked at who was affected, we really saw that single-parent homes were really hurting. You have these households with a single mom, a couple of kids and a job, and these are families that are sustaining, but they can’t do much more than that. The pandemic has been hard on those households, especially,” Henderson said.
Attorney Farwah Raza, who works with Legal Aid of Denton County, said it’s not too early for insecure Denton County households to prepare to fight the cascade of eviction notices she expects to be posted on doors in January.
“I assume that people will start receiving notices at the first of the year,” Raza said. “We’ve had moratorium after moratorium on evictions, but property managers still owe. Tenants still owe rent. We assume there is going to be a tidal wave of numbers. Everyone has been kicking this can down the road. Every time we see these — it’s been building since the beginning of these moratoriums — we assume that more and more people are vulnerable to job losses and everything that brings.”
Raza said renters especially need to follow the guidelines that prepare residents to petition the courts against eviction.
Before they sign the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration and head to court, renters have to document their efforts to pay at least some of their rent. Raza said residents should try to pay some of their past due rent, apply for assistance through local agencies and meet the CDC’s conditions to apply. To use the declaration, the resident must:
- expect to make no more than $99,000 in 2020 — no more than $128,000 if filing taxes jointly
- have not been required to report any income to the IRS in 2019
- received a stimulus check issued under the CARES Act
Furthermore, to sign the declaration, renters have to be in danger of homelessness if evicted, and must be unable to make a full rent payment due to job loss, a reduction in work hours or extraordinary medical expense during the pandemic. Renters also have to document their efforts to pay partial rent.
“If you don’t meet those conditions, using that declaration can result in criminal penalties,” Raza said.
Raza said residents should understand that the declaration doesn’t guarantee they will stay in their homes.
“Just because the CDC puts the pressure on the tenants to fill out the documents, and just because there’s a moratorium, doesn’t mean a landlord can’t come in and evict you,” Raza said. “We’re assuming that a lot of the evictions will be on the basis of nonpayment. People should understand that the inability to pay isn’t a basis to stop evictions, and your very special set of facts, like having a sick child, won’t necessarily stop eviction.”
If renters aren’t sure they qualify for the declaration, Raza said residents should contact the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas office, which has a Denton location.
Henderson said United Way and its partner organizations have worked on efficiency, reducing the number of families waiting for their applications to be processed. And he’s seen families getting assistance more quickly. To help forecast the coming needs, Henderson said case managers meet weekly to share numbers, needs and other information.
“I look at this as being more than emergency financial assistance for families,” Henderson said. “I look at this as a small business assistance program. And I have to say that local property managers have been working with us to reduce evictions. And when we’ve run into problems with a property manager, County Judge Andy Eads has picked up the phone and called them. That’s been hugely helpful. But this is a small business assistance program for sure. A lot of people might not realize how many property managers that do this as their retirement.”