Denton County MHMR will be hosting a May 23 candlelight vigil in remembrance of suicide victims, the fifth annual edition of the event.
MHMR will host the event at 8 p.m. May 23 at 2519 Scripture Street. The yearly vigil is dedicated to the county’s suicide victims, as well as their families and friends. This year’s vigil will include keynote speakers, information tables from several of the county’s mental health organizations, music, sidewalk chalk art and bracelet making.
A member of MHMR’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team, Sherri McCarthy said the goal for the vigil is to provide support for the family and friends of suicide victims and let them know they aren’t alone.
“It’s a small population but there’s no other loss like it — not any other violent death,” McCarthy said. “Suicide is unique in its nature, so that’s why we have the vigil.”
A total of 81 individuals died by suicide in Denton County last year, an 11% decrease from 2020. Despite that improvement, McCarthy said suicide remains a major issue.
“The rate of suicide has dropped, but we don’t want people to think all is well and good,” McCarthy said. “We believe numbers are going to greatly increase this year from the stressors from COVID and people getting out in the world.”
In particular, McCarthy said the county’s elderly population and middle-aged men are two groups that have seen suicide rate increases in recent years, even prior to the pandemic. She encouraged anyone who may have a mental health concern about themselves, a family member or a friend to reach out to MHMR.
“Most people don’t get involved in this kind of stuff until it affects them directly,” McCarthy said. “Really, society doesn’t encourage them to look into it. … We welcome the community reaching out to us with anything.”