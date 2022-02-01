The most recent Denton County Public Health data is showing improvement in most COVID-19 statistics, leading director Matt Richardson to the conclusion the county has likely made it through the worst of the omicron surge.
By simply looking at the number of cases reported each day, a downward trend is becoming evident. In-depth metrics illustrate that more clearly, such as cases by date of symptom onset, which shows the county topped out at roughly 13,500 during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15. The following week’s total is currently under 10,000, a substantial drop — though investigations in the coming days will add more.
“We’ve had a sharp decline, and that is something to be celebrated,” Richardson said at Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting. “We think we have turned the corner a little bit.”
Other metrics are dropping accordingly. In hospitals, overall occupancy has dipped slightly over the past few days. Then there’s test positivity, a stat Richardson has pinned as one of the most important for tracking omicron’s spread. Across the entire state, both types of tests are dropping in positivity by the day. PCR is now below 30% and antigen is just above 15%.
“We’re not resolving as quickly as omicron attacked us,” Richardson said. “It is a slow improvement. … It’s hard to untie the knot.”
Richardson also went over COVID-related deaths by vaccination status, new data released by DCPH this weekend. He noted when the vaccine became available and mentioned the number of “breakthrough deaths,” totaling 21 instances where a fully vaccinated person died. In total, DCPH has attributed 777 deaths to the virus.
Tuesday’s discussion sparked input from several county commissioners, led off by Precinct 1’s Ryan Williams, who suggested the county should “broaden” the conversation and not talk only about COVID-related health concerns. He referenced other causes of death such as heart disease, cancer, drug overdoses and suicide.
“Let’s talk about a few other things,” Williams said. “Maybe next week, we throw in something else that’s important and another one that’s important. Because I think it’s our duty to make sure we discuss all these things for everybody in the county that are important, not just one specific item.”
Richardson typically limits his weekly briefings to COVID-19 updates, which has been the case since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. County Judge Andy Eads said the county is routinely involved in such issues as mental health care, even if it isn’t discussed at the weekly meetings.
“We may not talk about some of those things here publicly as a routine thing, but the timeliness of why we have been talking about COVID during these court presentations is like last week,” Eads said. “My kids were out of school because of the significant number of closures across the county. … That’s part of the reason we’re publicly addressing this.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell gave more direct thoughts.
“As long as COVID is on everybody’s mind, people are going to talk about COVID,” Mitchell said. “Yeah, we’re probably tired of hearing about it, but I still like to know what’s going on, and I have citizens that still want to know what’s going on.”
Eads and Richardson each acknowledged the benefits of talking publicly about other health issues.
“We can’t wait to get back to talking about some of these other core Public Health services,” Richardson said. “I think we’re all interested in a subject change. … I appreciate all of your support in allowing us to keep talking about this, as I think by tax day, there will be a million deaths of COVID-19 in the U.S.”
Williams clarified that his comments weren’t an attack on Richardson or DCPH, who he said have done a phenomenal job. However, he said, he “would love to discuss other things.”