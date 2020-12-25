The second man killed in a plane crash Monday in Grand Prairie was from Trophy Club in southern Denton County, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Two men were killed in a plane crash Monday in Grand Prairie. Authorities said the plane took off from the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport and then crashed a few minutes later about a mile west from the airport.
The medical examiner identified the occupants as Larry Ronald Vieregge, 71, of Grapevine and John Robert Frazier, 65, of Trophy Club. Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the plane was registered to Frazier. The medical examiner reported their causes of death as blunt force injuries with thermal trauma due to the plane crash.
FAA records also indicate Frazier was issued a private pilot certificate in 2007. Vieregge was issued a private pilot certificate in 2017.
First responders with Grand Prairie and Arlington responded to the crash site at the two towns’ border along the State Highway 360 service road near East Mayfield Road, near a Sonic Drive-In. The plane was initially in Denton that morning.
The plane landed in Grand Prairie from Denton Enterprise Airport Monday. It later took off from Grand Prairie and crashed shortly thereafter.
The plane crashed about a mile west of the airport, striking a telephone pole before hitting the concrete multiple times. Sgt. Eric Hansen with Grand Prairie police said the plane also hit a pickup, injuring the person inside. The occupant was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered serious.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. A spokesperson for the organization said a preliminary report on the crash will be available in about two weeks.