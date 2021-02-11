A Denton County man is accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.
The Dallas division of the FBI arrested 49-year-old Daniel Ray Caldwell of The Colony on Wednesday at his workplace in Richardson, a Dallas suburb. He’s charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or knowingly impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly and unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Caldwell is the first person arrested by the Dallas office to be charged with assaulting an officer and impeding officers. He was booked Wednesday into the Collin County Jail.
“There’s a couple of categories of that [assault charge],” said Melinda Urbina, spokesperson for the Dallas office. “Sometimes it’s people pushing officers trying to get through; sometimes it’s actually taking an object and hitting an officer. A lot of people were mainly charged with trespassing, but he actually took an action to get inside.”
Urbina said to her knowledge, Caldwell wasn’t a part of the group that flew with Jenna Ryan from Denton to the Capitol.
A warrant for Caldwell’s arrest was signed Monday. According to court records, the criminal complaint including the details of the allegations against him will remain sealed until after his arrest.
The document was still sealed as of Thursday afternoon. As in criminal complaints about Ryan and others, Urbina said it will include photos showing Caldwell participating in the riot at the Capitol.
Court filings in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas show Caldwell’s first hearing is scheduled for Friday.
As of Thursday, about 200 people are facing criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Ryan and a California man have both been arrested in Denton County since the riot. Two others who flew with Ryan from Denton were arrested in early February.