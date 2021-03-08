A Denton County man accused of assaulting officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will remain in federal custody as he waits for his trial, according to court documents.
Daniel Ray Caldwell, 49, of The Colony, was arrested on Feb. 10 and indicted on March 3 on charges of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon.
Caldwell is one of at least 10 people in North Texas to be arrested following the Jan. 6 riot that followed a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump.
The Texas Eastern District Court held a hearing Friday and Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson determined Caldwell shouldn’t be released, with or without conditions, from jail pending his trial. Some of the reasons listed included previous criminal history, a history of violence, use of weapons, alcohol or substance abuse and because the charges he’s facing would lead to a lengthy incarceration period if convicted.
The order of detention cites a ProPublica video showing rioters including Caldwell. It alleges Caldwell sprayed an orange mist toward a police barricade line, and the person filming could then be heard coughing and gasping for breath.
Referencing the video, federal agents allege Caldwell admitted to spraying 15 officers. Agents spoke with a confidential informant, which led them to confirm Caldwell traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the Capitol riot.
In the video, Caldwell claims Capitol police officers shot him with cannon rubber bullets.
The FBI arrested Caldwell at his now-former place of employment, Texas Instruments, on Feb. 10 and searched his home on an unspecified date. They seized the olive-green hoodie, black and white patch and camouflage outerwear they saw him wearing in the ProPublica video but didn’t locate any mist repellent during the search.
A witness told agents he frequently participated in airsoft military simulation events (known as “MilSim”) with Caldwell and alleged Caldwell was “a huge white supremacist.” The witness alleged Caldwell used racial slurs to refer to a Black teenager he invited to MilSim events. According to the court document, the agent admitted he himself didn’t corroborate those allegations.
Court records show Caldwell’s estranged wife and his father both attended the hearing to testify as potential third-party custodians if the judge ruled he could be released to wait for his trial.
According to her account, Kambria Caldwell said Caldwell possibly suffers from a post-traumatic brain injury and missed an appointment for an assessment with Veterans Affairs. She said Caldwell’s pretrial detention has been difficult for their son because the two are “very close.”
At the hearing, she testified she was shocked when she heard the agent say Caldwell was a white supremacist “as [Caldwell] has Hispanic and African American friends from his days at TI.” She responded “no” several times, once after a long pause and once after being reminded she was under oath, when asked if she has ever heard Caldwell make any racially charged comments.
She also denied telling the FBI that Caldwell didn’t have a criminal history, contradicting the agent’s testimony, documents show. According to the filing, she said he owns 17 firearms and she owns two, and that all firearms were now gone from the home for his release.
Caldwell’s father said he didn’t know of his son’s previous criminal history, according to court records, but felt his son “would respect him and follow his instructions” if he was designated as a third-party custodian.
Caldwell is the only North Texan charged so far with assaulting officers at the Capitol. Other North Texans arrested include Jenna Ryan of Carrollton, who flew from Denton to Washington, D.C. Ryan and two other people who flew with her are scheduled for an arraignment hearing Tuesday.