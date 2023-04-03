Thursday, April 6, is the last day to register to vote in Denton County in the upcoming May election.
Several Denton City Council seats are up for grabs, including in District 1, 3 and 4. A recall election in District 3 will also be on the ballot, as will a $1.4 billion school bond for Denton ISD. Residents within Denton ISD will also be voting on school board members.
The Denton Record-Chronicle will also be publishing voter guides for Denton County, the city of Denton and Denton ISD voters ahead of the April 24 early voting start. Voter guides will include candidate profiles and more information about key races. Keep an eye on the Elections webpage, and sign up to receive the Elections email newsletter.
The candidates for Denton City Council seats include:
- District 1 Council member Vicki Byrd is seeking reelection. Birdia Johnson, a former council member, is also vying for the seat.
- District 3 Council member Jesse Davis is facing two opponents: Paul Meltzer, a former council member, and newcomer Stephen Dillenberg.
- District 4 is open after Alison Maguire was recalled last November. Three candidates are vying for the seat: Joe Holland, Donald Thornton and Stephanie Neuharth.
VoteDenton.gov allows residents to check if they are registered, and if not, provides a printable voter registration form that can be mailed from home.
To be eligible to vote, these following requirements must be met in Texas:
- United States citizen
- resident of the county where you submit the application
- at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day
- not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole) and not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
There are several ways to register to vote. If it’s your first time to register, VoteTexas.gov recommends:
- Complete an application using the state's online voter registration application. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office.
- Request a printed application. The state office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR
- Contact or visit the Denton County elections administration for a printable and mailable (postage paid) form.
Update your voter registration when you renew your driver’s license:
- Follow the steps on the Department of Public Safety's web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.
VoteDenton.gov also provides residents with resources like early voting times and locations, election day locations and precinct lookup, as well as sample ballots.
Early voting will take place April 24-May 2 for the May 6 joint, general and special election. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.