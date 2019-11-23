The nonprofit Denton County Lawyers Foundation recently announced it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $7,500 from the Texas Bar Foundation. The funds will be utilized to enhance the Trials and Transactions Academy training program, which is designed to assist attorneys, both new and established, in honing skills necessary to deliver high quality legal services to their clients, with an emphasis on pro bono services to indigent clientele.
The Denton County Lawyers Foundation is a nonprofit entity dedicated to aiding educational projects, direct legal services projects and charitable projects aimed at meeting the law related needs of the public and the profession and is grateful for the assistance of the Texas Bar Foundation in meeting these goals, according to Vicki Isaacks, president of the foundation.
Through a partnership with RISE, a nonprofit established to match indigent services with specific community needs, and the Denton County Bar Association, the foundation is able to coordinate the training sessions to coincide with pro bono needs at organizations such as Denton County Friends of the Family and veterans assistance programs.