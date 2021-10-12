A Denton County Juvenile Detention officer has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under the agency's jurisdiction, an official confirmed Monday.
Natalie Guadalupe Castilleja, 25, of Little Elm was arrested Thursday and booked into the Denton County Jail on two counts of sexual assault of a child. Castilleja posted her $60,000 bail the next day.
Matt Marick, the director and chief juvenile probation officer at the detention center, said Castilleja was put on administrative leave immediately after the center learned of the allegations and later resigned. Castilleja had been a juvenile supervision officer since January 2021, and the Denton County Human Resources department confirmed Sept. 21 was her last day.
“We’re only going to report [allegations] if it’s in fact someone under our supervision or in our custody or that reports to us,” Marick said. “If we have a child that comes in, reporting to probation, and they see their officer and make some allegation, then we have to report that.”
Marick said these kinds of allegations get reported to local law enforcement, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in this case, and to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. He said they’re required to report to the Sheriff’s Office within an hour and to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department within four hours.
Marick said the Inspector General's Office of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department has its own investigation going now as well. The Inspector General's Office had not returned a call by Tuesday afternoon.
Marick said the report they filed regarding Castilleja involved only one accuser.
Asked if changes would be made to protocols, such as more monitoring of interactions between the supervision officers and juveniles, Marick said they’re always trying to make sure they’re following the best supervision practices, whether it’s in the community or at their facility.
“But it will depend on what the investigation comes out with,” he said.
Sexual assault of a child in Texas is a second-degree felony. Convictions carry a 2- to 20-year prison sentence and maximum fine of $10,000. A criminal case for Castilleja hasn't yet been filed in the Denton County courts system.
