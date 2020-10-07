190522_drc_biz_StevesWine_6.JPG

Customers can choose from a wide variety of wines at Steve's Wine Bar, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said he plans to file the necessary paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars to reopen to 50% capacity.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced another series of reopenings Wednesday afternoon. Bars can reopen to 50% in-person capacity Wednesday, Oct. 14 if county governments choose to allow it and if the county's hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients is under 15%.

“I applaud Gov. Abbott’s announcement today to open up bars to 50%,” Eads said by phone after the announcement. “Denton County has continued to have a low case volume especially compared to other counties here in North Texas. This is a much needed step to return our economy to normalcy.”

Denton County's current hospitalization rate for COVID-19 is 6.8%.

Businesses can also now expand to a 75% in-person capacity if they were previously open at 50%. There's no outdoor capacity limits on bars and similar establishments.

