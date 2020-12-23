The Denton County administrative judge doesn’t expect county courts to conduct jury trials before March 2021, a full year since the Supreme Court of Texas initially halted jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Denton County judiciary expanded in-person nonessential hearings in June, and the state’s highest court has continued to renew guidance advising courts to not hold jury trials. The Justice of the Peace Courts started rehearing eviction cases in late May, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions is scheduled to expire on New Year’s Eve unless extended by legislation on President Donald Trump’s desk.
Despite challenges, cases are moving forward through dispositions outside of jury trials, especially in the civil court’s realm, but the cases that do require jury trials have been left in limbo since March as more cases continue to be filed.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Tim Powers, a Denton County criminal defense attorney. “I think [the administrative judge] and Denton County elected officials have done a very good job, but it’s frustrating and understandably so. This isn’t anyone’s fault. Lots of people are wanting closure, and we’re not able to get it. It’s just like they say: Justice delayed is justice denied.”
Administrative Judge Brody Shanklin said the county’s been fortunate to have hearings through video, but they still leave something to be desired.
“You miss being able to view the person and have a better judge of the person,” Shanklin.
For cases that haven’t gone through the courts with a plea bargain or dismissal, jury trials are the way to go, but Shanklin said he’s doubtful there will be any in February.
“We do not have any jury trials that have been requested, which basically means no trials in the month of January,” Shanklin said. “It’ll have to be decided fairly quickly within January if there will be any in February. Although I cannot rule it out, I say it’s doubtful unless the [COVID-19] numbers take a sharp decline and we get approval from [Denton County Public Health].”
Eviction cases have continued to be filed, heard and disposed since Denton County restarted hearings in May.
Relief has come to some Denton County residents because of CARES Act funding and rental assistance, and those that meet the requirements for the CDC moratorium were able to avoid evictions. But not everyone has been so fortunate.
“Back in May, the Supreme Court [of Texas] opened it back up to where the justice courts could start hearing eviction cases,” said James DePiazza, justice of the peace for Precinct 2. “All the cases right now that the justice of the peace courts are doing are through Zoom. We’ve had very limited in-person hearings.”
For example, Denton County court records show Joe Holland, justice of the peace for Precinct 1, has 17 eviction cases scheduled for the last three days of the year. The cases include hearings, trials and dismissal dockets.
Felony trials, such as local trials for a 2019 hit-and-run attack and the 2019 New Year’s Eve slaying, are scheduled out a year in advance. Court records show as of Wednesday, the hit-and-run trial won’t take place until at least summer 2021 and two of the four men accused of killing Steven Daniels on Dec. 31, 2019, haven’t yet had announcement hearings.
“I have trials right now that have been waiting for two years because of the regular docket system and now they may wait almost four years,” Powers said. “People’s memories fade, people aren’t around [for jury trials] for numerous reasons.”
Powers said his firm has about double the normal caseload at the moment but said he’s fortunate to have five good attorneys.
“The situation is cases we have are just waiting for dispositions,” Powers said. “We just need to [hash] it in the court and … in the necessary hearings.”
Unlike Shanklin, Powers said he doesn’t expect jury trials to happen until July 2021.
But through the first quarter of 2021, Shanklin said he doesn’t expect things to change.
“We won’t have significant changes until we have guidance from the [state] Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration, dictated not only by the local health authority but probably statewide as well, for the number of hospitalizations and cases down,” Shanklin said. “As far as having large groups together, it’s not conducive to [public health] right now.”