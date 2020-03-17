Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a disaster declaration in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of limiting public gatherings of any type to 50 people or fewer.
In addition, the Commissioners Court issued social distancing recommendations and is requesting that Denton businesses and organizations follow similar practices.
The Tuesday morning meeting was sparsely filled with city and county officials at the Courthouse-on-the-Square, where an update on COVID-19 was presented by Denton County Public Health.
The court, which passed out hand sanitizer, practiced social distancing efforts Tuesday to reduce potential spread.
On Sunday, Public Health officials identified the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Denton County. The patient is a man in his 30s who lives outside of the county, according to Public Health officials, but is in home isolation in Double Oak. The case is presumed positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Matt Richardson, the county's Public Health director, said in his update to the Commissioners Court that a total of 105 tests have been reported between public and private health laboratories. All of these tests, he said, have been reported as negative. However, he said county health officials are anticipating additional positive cases in Denton County.
“Denton County will get more cases; we will investigate those individuals for their contact and perform contact tracing, and we will direct public labs to conduct more tests,” Richardson said. “In the meantime, we know that the health care system is ramping up testing in every venue (doctor's offices, urgent care clinics and hospitals).”
Out of the 105 tests that have been reported, he said 28 were conducted via public health investigations, while 77 tests were conducted in coordination with private testing laboratories in Dallas and Tarrant counties. A significant number of tests conducted by private providers — potentially hundreds — have not been consulted with Public Health. He said only positively identified cases of coronavirus must be reported, according to the law.
According to a study conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website, the state of Texas is ranked as the worst state in the country for tested cases of coronavirus per capita. The state’s “prevention & containment” ranking, according to the study, is also the worst in the country, while also having the highest share of uninsured.
In the coming days and weeks, Richardson said that hundreds if not thousands of tests would be conducted and that the situation is rapidly evolving. A focus of testing, he said, will be directed at travelers and medium- to high-risk individuals, such as people over the age of 65 and those with chronic health conditions. Additionally, officials discussed deployment of federal and state assets to Denton County with U.S. Rep.Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, he said.
Richardson said that as part of those discussions, county officials will coordinate with local health providers to deal with supplies and testing. He said supplies would be delivered to providers and hospitals where resources are needed most, and that county officials and Public health have spoken with hospitals to deal with potential surges.
County Judge Andy Eads said he is encouraged about testing in Denton County but that outside provider results were not known for every potential test. If additional positive cases are identified, Eads said cases will be known.
“Testing has taken place in Denton County, but we do not know all the negative results from other outside providers,” Eads said. “But we are encouraged that they are negative, and we are reporting positive cases as required by law.”