The rollout of the Denton County judge’s Confederate monument plans continued Tuesday morning, when the county’s top public relations official announced four November meetings where people can let it be heard what they think is the fullest version of how the divisive monument has interacted with race relations in Denton County over the years.
This feedback period will be a critical moment as the county government works to frame how the monument, which stands in downtown Denton, should be remembered.
Any comments made at the meetings — or via artcommittee@dentoncounty.com — will be considered by a committee, which includes Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, set up to add long-missing historical context about the racist origins of the monument; denounce slavery; and honor African-American history in Denton County. The plan is to also turn back on the monument’s segregated water fountains.
The first meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Copeland Government Building, located at 1400 FM424 in Cross Roads.
The second meeting, also scheduled to be an hour long, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Precinct 3 Government Building, located at 400 N. Valley Parkway in Lewisville.
The third meeting, to be held in Denton, is scheduled to run longer, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, located at 1300 Wilson St. in Denton.
The fourth meeting will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the Southwest Courthouse, located at 6400 Canyon Falls Drive in Flower Mound.