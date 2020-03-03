There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Denton County as of Tuesday morning, but Denton County Public Health officials anticipate that will change.
Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, gave an updated presentation to Commissioners Court on Tuesday about COVID-19 and how the county should anticipate and respond to a possible outbreak.
“There are no confirmed cases [in Denton County] as of this morning, but that can change at any time,” Richardson said.
Per Richardson’s presentation, there have been six coronavirus-related deaths in the United States as of Tuesday morning, and 105 confirmed cases in the country. There is one confirmed case in Texas — a woman released from quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland later tested positive for the virus and has since returned to quarantine, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Monday.
At the end of his presentation, Richardson answered some questions county health officials have been receiving about the virus. He stressed that people can’t get sick from someone who isn’t sick, so quarantining contacts of contacts if the person isn’t sick isn’t necessary.
“You can’t get sick from someone who is not sick, from someone who was exposed to someone who is sick,” Richardson said. “We don’t test contacts of contacts.”
Richardson said they believe a contact of someone who tests positive for the virus has become exposed and are at risk of contracting the illness. Exposure is something county health officials do investigate, he said.
Denton County Public Health can test individuals for the virus and send the sample to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Another common question is if COVID-19 is worse than the flu. Statistics show that seasonal influenza has a 0.1% mortality rate.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health, said there has been one confirmed death this season for the flu. However, county health officials use estimates for flu deaths because adults flu deaths aren’t mandatory to report unlike child flu deaths.
Health officials believe the new coronavirus has a mortality rate of about 2% “because [they] don’t know of all the cases,” Richardson said, but the figure is closer to 3% in the cases they do know of.
“COVID-19 does have a much higher fatality rate ... today in Denton County, [the coronavirus] is certainly not worse, but again, that could change,” Richardson said.
While health officials in Denton County don’t want to minimize the situation, they don’t want to alarm the public either because there is no mobile transmission, Richardson said.
Willie Hudspeth, who speaks at Commissioners Court nearly every week about the Confederate monument on the Square, said he recently had a death scare over a different illness. Hudpseth said he noticed people in the room moving away from anyone who coughed and poked fun by shaking hands with one of those people.
He said people shouldn’t be scared of those that were coughing in the room.
“Let’s not get it twisted,” Hudspeth said. “We better plan.”