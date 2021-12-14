Coronavirus cases are up, the first local omicron case has been confirmed, and Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson is emphasizing the need for booster shots heading into the holidays.
It wasn’t long ago that county officials were talking about just how low the region could drop in terms of COVID-19 cases. But now, the important metrics are moving in the wrong direction.
By date of symptom onset, the county just clocked in its highest week of cases since mid-October. On top of that, the omicron variant has officially arrived, Richardson announced during his presentation Tuesday to the Denton County Commissioners Court.
Denton County’s first lab-confirmed omicron case is practically a formality, as its global prominence is increasing rapidly and Richardson predicted weeks ago it was already inside county lines. Early research continues to show mixed results, though many studies are raising concerns of the main fear with omicron: a drop in vaccine effectiveness.
A preliminary study by vaccine producer Pfizer — which tested its shot against a synthetic, lab-produced copy of the omicron strain — showed a substantial reduction in protection from two doses of the vaccine, although a booster dose bumped resistance back up to the previous 95% range. A United Kingdom study found the same booster shot provided 70-75% protection against symptomatic infection.
A study out of South Africa, conducted Nov. 15-Dec. 7, showed people with two doses had a 70% chance of avoiding hospitalization. But that’s not the study’s most discussed finding: When it comes to avoiding infection completely, protection tanked from 80% to 33%.
Those studies are only a few of many, and Richardson has stressed the volatility of early research results. That being said, he’s already seen enough to surmise the booster is vital to stemming the omicron tide.
“[Omicron] is gaining momentum,” Richardson said. “Boosters are proving, currently, to be effective against omicron. … It’s hard to overstate the priority at this point.”
Vaccine hesitancy has been brought up intermittently at the county’s meetings since vaccine rollout began at the start of the year, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson pushed the conversation further after Richardson’s presentation Tuesday. She asked for his thoughts on the idea of insurance companies not paying for coronavirus-related illness in clients who aren’t vaccinated, but County Judge Andy Eads and Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams each deemed the topic “inappropriate” for Richardson to comment on.
“Without taking a side, I would say it is important that we need to positively incentivize the vaccine,” Richardson said. “When we present the data, I hope people see that coming from [DCPH] and coming from me as neutral. … I hope that is influential.”
Commissioners won’t meet Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, meaning Richardson’s next public coronavirus update will come in three weeks.
Carroll Building remodel
County officials approved a construction manager Tuesday for the upcoming remodel of the Joseph A. Carroll Building. In an effort to completely remodel the building, the county settled on an architect in November 2020 and formed an evaluation committee in June tasked with finding a contractor for the project.
That committee recommended Fort Worth-based Steele & Freeman Inc. as the project’s construction manager. Commissioners approved the company, but the construction contract remains confidential until after it’s awarded. Back in June, the remodel budget was projected at $15 million.