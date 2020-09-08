As in-person learning continues to begin in schools throughout the county, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 is slowing in Denton County.
Richardson outlined several statistics showing how the spread of the virus is decreasing during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. The county’s active case load is steadily decreasing as the rate of new cases slows and recoveries approach 9,000. The death rate has slowed, with the county now at a total of 105 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, when four new deaths were reported. Hospital capacity numbers such as ventilator usage and occupied beds are trending downward as well.
Perhaps most indicative of the state of the coronavirus are cases by date of symptom onset. The county peaked at 250 cases on July 1 but that figure has decreased drastically, with last month’s single-day high being 73 on Aug. 3.
Richardson used a chart made from the statistic to illustrate how the curve has flattened over time, which he said has coincided with social distancing, mask usage and hand washing.
“In the last couple of weeks, we have not seen a spike in cases as we were fearing, and that is marvelous news,” Richardson said. “This is really a testament to physical distancing, facial coverings and hand washing — I hope the community can embrace some success and recognize that is the genesis of this success.”
That success comes as more schools begin in-person learning, something Richardson said the county will be monitoring — especially looking at cases by age range, where he anticipates an increase in cases from the 0-19 age group.
“Research from the last couple of weeks has shown that children are efficient spreaders,” Richardson said. “The great news has been that it does not make kids very sick. That has held true throughout the COVID-19 experience.”
Commissioner Dianne Edmondson asked Richardson for his thoughts on a possible vaccine for the virus. Several potential vaccines are in the human testing phase, he said, but there are many moving parts that will make the implementation of a vaccine a lengthy process, even after it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
“Depending on the type of vaccine, manufacturing can be lengthy,” Richardson said. “Then we’re going to go through a practical and ethical formula of who will be vaccinated first.”
Vaccination discussions will likely pick up over this winter and spring of next year, Richardson said.
Tuesday, commissioners approved an extension of the current disaster declaration to Oct. 13 and held a public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 county budget. The budget totals $319 million, a decrease of $2.7 million (0.83%) over the 2019-20 adopted budget.
Commissioners approved the budget as well as the proposed tax rate of $0.224985, approximately 0.13% below the current adopted rate. For the average home in Denton County, which is $341,090, taxes will now be $767 annually, down a dollar from the current tax rate.