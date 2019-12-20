191029_drc_news_DentonPolice_3.JPG
The scene outside a Taco Bell restaurant in the 1800 block of West University Drive where a Denton police officer exchanged gunfire with two suspects in the early-morning hours of Oct. 29.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Antwon Pinkston, 34, on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. 

The charges were handed down in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting of Denton police officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr., who is continuing to recover in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital. 

Pinkston mug

Antwon Pinkston

The charge is a first degree felony, which in Texas can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

DRC_Urbano Rodriguez.JPG

Urbano Rodriguez Jr.

Pinkston was initially arrested on a charge of attempted murder. The alleged driver in the incident, Michele Stacey, was also arrested. 

Pinkston remains in the Denton County jail on both a $5 million and $1 million bond. 

This story is developing.  

PEGGY HEINKEL-WOLFE can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @phwolfeDRC.

