A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Antwon Pinkston, 34, on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
The charges were handed down in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting of Denton police officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr., who is continuing to recover in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital.
The charge is a first degree felony, which in Texas can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Pinkston was initially arrested on a charge of attempted murder. The alleged driver in the incident, Michele Stacey, was also arrested.
Pinkston remains in the Denton County jail on both a $5 million and $1 million bond.
