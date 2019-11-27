The Denton County Republican Party named Kelly Sayre of Corinth to its highest award, Volunteer of the Year, during the club’s annual celebration of party service on Nov. 21.
Other honorees included Gloria McDonald of Bartonville, who was named Precinct Chair of the Year Award. Three volunteers received the Chairman’s Award: Corey Haughton of Pilot Point, Dena Meek of Oak Point and Nick Augustine of Shady Shores. Lynn Yeargain of Hickory Creek was named Volunteer of the Year for Senate District 12. Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Kathy Carrington and Avie Raburn, both of Lewisville.
According to party officials, about 200 attended the celebration. Ten other volunteers received top honors from their individual clubs during the event.