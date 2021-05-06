Denton County Friends of the Family is one of several Texas organizations receiving funds to provide free Uber rides to domestic violence victims who are seeking services or escaping unsafe situations, according to a news release.
Uber and the Texas Council on Family Violence recently partnered up to provide about 1,000 rides, totaling $20,000, for victims. The donation is part of the rideshare company’s Driving Change initiative.
“What one often takes for granted — getting to work or to a medical or court appointment — often feels insurmountable for a survivor and her children. Uber’s support not only creates the mechanism to get to a destination, it inspires hope for that individual,” Gloria Aguilera Terry, CEO of TCFV, said in a news release. “Transportation to a family violence center or shelter is a crucial part of a victim’s journey. TCFV is eager and privileged to help channel these critical transportation funds to domestic violence programs in Texas.”
Each organization will have its own Uber account for the program where staff and volunteers will be able to send victims Uber Vouchers for a free ride or call for a ride on the victim’s behalf.
The release says Uber will commit $5 million in grants over five years to support organizations that are working to address and respond to gender-based violence. The company is donating $2.5 million this year to global organizations as well as providing up to $200,000 in free rides to shelters and safe spaces in 10 states.
“When I started my career working in a domestic and sexual violence safehouse, not having the funding provide transportation for a survivor to access shelter was devastating,” said Brittany Anthony, head of global women’s safety policy for Uber, in a news release. “Today, Uber is so honored to partner with the Texas Council on Family Violence to ensure that transportation is not a barrier in any survivor’s path to safety and healing.”
Other Texas organizations that will receive funds include Asian Family Support Services of Austin, Family Violence Prevention Services in San Antonio Aid to Victims of Abuse in Houston, Family Services of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, Center Against Sexual and Family Violence in El Paso, and Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation in Plano.