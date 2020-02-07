The new location of the Denton Community Food Center opened Monday at 306 N. Loop 288 to make room for more donations and to make the process easier for food center volunteers and clients.
Compared to the previous center of 3,000 square feet, the new location is made up of 10,500 square feet of floor space and has three layers of racking for storing the food, Mike Paulson, vice chairman of the food center’s board, said.
“So, we didn’t really have any equipment to handle things,” Paulson said. “Now that we’ve got three layers, we’ve got lifts and stuff, we can put stuff up on top. It’s a different world.”
Paulson said there were no worries that the building would get done, which was made possible by the grants they received.
The Denton Community Food Center has added a fridge cooler and a room dedicated to salvaging food, as well as an indoor loading dock with an electric loading door.
The process has changed mainly with clients choosing the food they want rather than being given pre-chosen goods.
Dallas Newell, board member and trainer, said before when clients were given pre-made bags of food, they were throwing the items they did not want away or they would give them back.
“And so now, we’re learning that a lot of the families didn’t like some of the stuff we have,” Dallas said. “And so we’ve had to have a mindset here where, ‘Remember y’all, yes they could have more, but they don’t want it.’”
The process starts with clients receiving shopping lists, which is a list of food available that they can choose from, and being interviewed where they have to prove they live in northern Denton County, prove how many members are in their family with a form of ID and are asked for their self-reporting income.
The client then gets a family code (a number of the people in their household) and finishes selecting their shopping list with the help of a volunteer. They then hand in their interview paperwork and shopping list. Another volunteer then gathers the items requested by their clients, weighs the food and gives it to the family.
“It’s a lot better process,” client Kay Reeves said. “You choose what you want, then you go back there, then you come back here, talk to a volunteer and you put your order in and they go and do the shopping for me ... I love it. It’s a lot better.”
With a bigger facility, the center can have about 30 volunteers working — compared to the original 10 to 15 — when they’re open from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Regarding the first week of opening, Paulson said the process was much smoother than in the past, however, they did run into a few hiccups along the way.
“The hardest thing we're having with our volunteers, for the first three days we've been open, is some people don't want everything, and they only want some of the stuff we're offering,” Paulson said. “Here they've selected what they want so all of a sudden a family of four may get 10 pounds less ... and older volunteers who have been with us a long time will say, ‘Well, that's not enough food.’ But it's what they've selected. So it's kind of a two-edged sword.”
If donations are given, they must be weighed in and out to measure the center’s progress. Last year, the food center distributed almost half a million pounds of food, Paulson said.
The food center is a part of the Serve Denton Center, which is the second-largest facility that “serves to consolidate resource centers for those in need.”
“It really helps me because we don’t have that much money and we have to spend it on our bills to be able to survive,” Reeves said. “And this year helps a lot where I don’t have to go to the grocery store and spend money and take money from a bill to pay for our groceries and everything. So it really helps, it gets really handy and helps.”
The center continues to offer a bookshelf with a variety of donated books for clients to choose from, including children’s books.
As of Thursday, Paulson said for the week, the center had served about 100 people, almost reaching their average of 150 to 190 clients.
However, the food center hopes to improve by adapting to its clients’ needs, so Tom Newell, chairman of the food center’s board, and Paulson said they hope to make helpful changes in the future.
“A concept of, ‘I can't afford to come to you;’ I was like, but there’s no money exchanged in it,” Tom Newell said. “‘But it's the impact it has on my ability to make a living, or that I have to have child care for the kids,’ or where you're at. It's a whole bunch of factors. So that kind of put a different perspective on life for us. We're trying to address some of that.”