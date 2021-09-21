Denton County wrapped up its budgeting process at Tuesday’s Commissioner Court meeting, finalizing a $336.9 million budget and a 23.31 cent tax rate for fiscal year 2022, both of which will be increases over the current year.
After no residents spoke at Tuesday’s required public hearing, commissioners were able to formally approve the upcoming year’s budget, which was first presented to the public last month. The budget will increase 5.7% over 2021’s adopted $318.9 million, with the tax rate increasing 3.5%. Each will go into effect Oct. 1.
For a home valued at $359,651 — the average value in the county, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District — the county tax bill would increase from $809 to $838 under the new tax rate. The $18 million increase to the budget comes from several areas, including a new probate court and district court, additional funding for road maintenance and eight new positions in the Denton County Sheriff’s office.
Increased pay for county employees also factored into the increase, with Budget Officer Alejandro Moreno saying an increased pay scale will help keep the county competitive in the market.
“I would consider this a lean budget,” County Judge Andy Eads said. “There’s lots of things we said no to along the way. … Some of these necessities that we adopted this year such as our human trafficking unit, I hate the fact that we’re having to do it, but I’m glad that we have a vision to address the problems at hand.”
In fiscal year 2018, the county’s budget came in at $292.1 million before increasing to $316.2 the following year. It increased again in 2020, to $321.5 million, but slimmed down to $318.9 last year.
“If you want a first-class county, which we all do, you have to pay for certain things,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams said. “We all want to try to keep the tax rate as low as possible, but in doing that, that means services we offer to the public will diminish.”
As multiple commissioners did last month, Williams specifically lauded the county’s decisions toward its law enforcement department. In addition to the new positions included in the budget, commissioners approved weeks ago a temporary overtime pay increase for detention officers at the county jail, which went into effect Sept. 11 and will last through the end of the year.
“So many things have been going on with law enforcement across the country for the last two years that have been going the wrong direction,” Williams said. “This county is going to take care of its law enforcement officers and we made that clear.”
COVID-19
As national agencies continue to discuss the future of COVID-19 booster shots, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson delivered a mix of good and bad during his weekly presentation Tuesday.
While the plateauing of cases in multiple age groups has continued for a second consecutive week, the county’s hospitals remain dealing with a dire shortage of staffed ICU beds, coming in at just one reported bed on both Monday and Tuesday. The county also set a new record Monday for active cases, which increased again on Tuesday to an estimated 15,662.
“When people, mostly unvaccinated, are in intensive care units, they stay for a long time and tie up those beds,” Richardson said. “I heard another story yesterday about somebody with a cardiac condition who couldn’t be seen in an ICU. Those stories are just starting to stack.”
But for the first time in months, some hospitalization statistics are starting to show signs of improvement. The percentage of total inpatient beds taken up by COVID-19 patients has been on the decline for over a week, though that hasn’t been followed by a decline in the number of those patients taking up ICU beds specifically.
“We’re seeing a slight decline,” Richardson said. “We’re going to take any improvement we can find.”
DCPH has resumed providing free coronavirus testing to county residents, with the first testing clinic held Tuesday at the Denton County Morse Street Facility parking lot. The testing clinics can be found at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing, with pre-registration required. Residents must also be experiencing one or more symptoms of the virus.
The next testing clinic will be Thursday, Sept. 23, at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville. Registration has already been made available on the county’s testing website.