Denton County Department of Public Safety offices reopen with limited service on June 3, and residents can schedule appointments online for driver’s licenses starting May 29.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced May 21 that the Texas Department of Public Safety would start reopening offices across the state on May 26 in phases. Phase 1 allowed limited services to start in West and Northwest Texas.
Abbott’s plan also introduced an online appointment scheduling service. North Texans can schedule appointments starting at 1 p.m. Friday for driver’s tests and licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and ID cards if they don’t already have them.
The DPS isn’t taking appointments for anyone who currently has the above certifications. Extensions for expiration dates will remain in effect until Phase 4, which will allow residents to schedule appointments for all driver’s license office transactions. Those with licenses that expired on or after March 13 have a waiver until further notice.
Phase 4 is expected to begin midsummer. Visit www.dps.texas.gov for more information and to schedule an appointment.