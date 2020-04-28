With the phased reopening of the state economy and stay-at-home orders set to expire April 30, Denton County commissioners on Tuesday issued revisions to their local disaster declaration for public health, deferring to state mandate.
As county officials attempt to stave off further downturns, Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said while local government cannot supersede the state that the county’s response to COVID-19 has been fruitful. In comparison to the newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, he said that overall new case totals have been static since early April.
“What this is telling us is that the stay at home order, as I have been saying for several weeks now, appears very effective,” Richardson said during the video conference meeting Tuesday. “With cases increasing in mid to late March, then the stay at home order going into effect, we have seen this curve very much flattened. But we are concerned about loosening of restrictions.”
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott outlined his plans to reopen the Texas economy by loosening restrictions to commerce and public mobility, beginning Friday, May 1. The reopening has authorized all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to operate. As well, libraries and museums will be able to open, but all businesses must limit their capacities to 25%.
All hands-on exhibits, however, must remain closed along with commerce such as, barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms.
Richardson acknowledged the importance of reopening the economy but said public health will continue to monitor the onset of new cases and symptoms from a two-fold perspective. Specifically, he said officials will monitor hospital ventilator capacity and the total number of intensive care unit beds and hospital beds overall; second, was to monitor reported cases.
A focal concern as the economy reopens and restrictions are loosened, he said, is that there is still not an adequate supply for testing. Although county officials have endorsed the governor’s approach to reopening the economy, Richardson said the move allows officials to monitor effects of the mandate. However, concerns of a second wave still linger.
For the ninth most populated county in the state, Denton County has the eighth highest overall number of cases in Texas.
To date, approximately 6,384 individuals have been tested between public and private medical providers in Denton County, with more than 1,000 performed via Denton County Public Health. Richardson said the overall number of tests performed ranks the county as the fourth best in the state for COVID-19 testing per capita behind Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.
Although testing for novel coronavirus has been reserved for symptomatic patients and high-risk individuals — and some essential workers, such as healthcare and first responders — the first drive-thru testing event for the public will be on Saturday, he noted.
“This is not an antibody test — this is the DNA RNA swab test and takes about 20 seconds for the actual swabbing, but it will take several minutes to verify registration and conduct the test,” Richardson said. “We will talk about how we will get to you both positive and negative results. We are anticipating results taking between five and seven business days to arrive.”
The drive-thru testing event will be at the Denton County Public Health office on Saturday, May 2, will provide parameters-based testing for 200 individuals. Eligibility for testing includes showing symptoms within the previous seven days; being employed as either a first responder or healthcare worker; being older than 65 or having underlying conditions.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, having a headache or sore throat, experiencing a loss of taste or smell, abdominal pain and either having nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
To be eligible for testing, county health is members of the community must pre-register for the event by calling 940-349-2585 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no costs associated with being tested.
Individuals not registered will not be tested, Richardson said.