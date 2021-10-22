Crime scene
A Denton County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 35-year-old man early this morning after responding to a disturbance, according to a news release.

The person shot, who was pronounced dead at Medical City Denton, was identified as Gregory Goodall of Sanger.

Around 2:59 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Chisum Road in northwest Denton County. The release says they met with Goodall, who was armed with two knives.

The news release didn't provide information on the disturbance the Sheriff's Office was called out to.

Goodall didn’t comply with commands to drop the knives and continued to move toward deputies, according to the release. One deputy, who has not been identified, fired his weapon and struck Goodall.

The news release says deputies began lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived. Goodall was taken to Medical City Denton, where he was declared dead.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is common when a law enforcement official in Texas shoots someone while on duty.

This story is developing and will be updated.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

