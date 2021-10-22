featured Denton County deputy fatally shoots armed man By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com Zaira Perez Author email Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Denton County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 35-year-old man early this morning after responding to a disturbance, according to a news release.The person shot, who was pronounced dead at Medical City Denton, was identified as Gregory Goodall of Sanger.Around 2:59 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Chisum Road in northwest Denton County. The release says they met with Goodall, who was armed with two knives.The news release didn't provide information on the disturbance the Sheriff's Office was called out to.Goodall didn’t comply with commands to drop the knives and continued to move toward deputies, according to the release. One deputy, who has not been identified, fired his weapon and struck Goodall.The news release says deputies began lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived. Goodall was taken to Medical City Denton, where he was declared dead.The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is common when a law enforcement official in Texas shoots someone while on duty.This story is developing and will be updated. ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zaira Perez Author email Follow Zaira Perez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News One person hospitalized after shooting outside Whataburger Denton County deputy fatally shoots armed man Braswell High School freshman detained in connection with school threat Denton police investigating fatal crash as intoxicated manslaughter Friday Q&A with Damien Sordelett of the News & Advance -- Liberty writer sees Flames playing tight game against UNT North Texas gameday: UNT to face top NFL prospect to come to town in years in Liberty QB Willis Brett Vito: UNT's football foundation just became a whole lot stronger, now it's time to capitalize 'It literally saved my life': Denton County drug court celebrates five years in session