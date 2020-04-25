Two Denton County deputies were placed on administrative leave following a fatal shooting at Buc-ee’s Friday of a Fort Worth shooting suspect, department spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said.
The 53-year-old man fatally shot by Denton County deputies Friday morning allegedly shot his girlfriend at a Sam’s Club in Fort Worth Thursday and threatened to kill others. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force worked with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton Police Department to search for Marlon Aaron Bonds, who had an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence. They located him at Buc-ee’s in Denton around 10 a.m.
Deputies shot Bonds after he allegedly brought out a handgun from his vehicle, according to a news release. He was taken to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is common when a law enforcement official shoots a suspect while on duty. Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said no further information would be released amid the pending investigation.