The woman who police say displayed a handgun in the emergency room lobby of Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was fatally shot by Denton County deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, displayed the gun in the ER lobby about 8:55 a.m. at the hospital in the 800 block of West Randol Mill Road, near North Cooper Street, police said. Authorities later said she made “suicidal comments,” and a hospital security employee confronted her and told her to leave.
No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported at the Arlington hospital. The woman fled before officers arrived, and the hospital was placed on temporary lockdown, police said.
She was last seen westbound on Randol Mill Road, and several Arlington officers were around the hospital to ensure safety, police said earlier Saturday afternoon.
At 4:45 p.m., Arlington police said in an update that the woman is “now deceased,” after she had been located by the Denton County Sheriff in its jurisdiction.
In a 9:10 p.m. release, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located an unoccupied vehicle shortly after noon in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park in Denton in the 6800 block of East University Drive. The Sheriff’s Office had been alerted by Arlington police about the situation at the hospital, and the vehicle was “related” to the incident.
Deputies searched the trails in the park, and the Sheriff’s Office said the woman pointed a weapon at the deputies when she was located. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify the exact nature of the weapon.
The Sheriff’s Office said the woman did not comply with commands to drop the weapon, and the deputies fired at the woman. It was not immediately clear how many times the woman was struck or how many deputies were involved in the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies rendered emergency aid to the woman, “but she did not survive.” It was not immediately clear when exactly the woman was pronounced dead.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The situation comes months after a gunman opened fire inside a Dallas hospital in October. Two health care workers were killed in the shooting inside the Methodist Dallas Medical Center hospital in Oak Cliff.
Nestor Hernandez, 30, was charged with capital murder in the killing of Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, and Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, who died after they were shot.
Health care employees and advocates said the shootings represented an increasing wave of workplace violence in recent years, which ranges from verbal abuse to fatal physical attacks.
